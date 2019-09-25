Sep 25th 2019
FLOSS Weekly 548
GNOME
Hosted by Randal Schwartz, Michael Tunnell
GNOME
Guests: Neil McGovern
GNOME is an easy and elegant way to use your computer. It's designed to put you in control and get things done.
