FLOSS Weekly

Sep 25th 2019

FLOSS Weekly 548

GNOME

Hosted by Randal Schwartz, Michael Tunnell
GNOME
Records live every Wednesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 16:30 UTC.
Guests: Neil McGovern
Category: News

GNOME is an easy and elegant way to use your computer. It's designed to put you in control and get things done.

