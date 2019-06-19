FLOSS Weekly

Jun 19th 2019

FLOSS Weekly 534

All Things Open 2019

Hosted by Randal Schwartz, Simon Phipps
Records live every Wednesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 16:30 UTC.
Guests: Todd Lewis
Category: News

All Things Open is a polyglot technology conference focusing on the tools, processes and people making open source possible. Target audience includes designers, developers, decision makers, entrepreneurs and technologists of all types and skill levels.

For FLOSS listeners, use the promo code, flossweekly, at checkout after 6/22 to receive the special $99 pricing for tickets.

