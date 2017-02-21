FLOSS Weekly

Feb 21st 2017

FLOSS Weekly 422

Arduino Update

Hosted by Randal Schwartz, Aaron Newcomb
What's special about Arduino?
Records live every Tuesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 17:30 UTC.
Guests: Kathy Giori
Category: News

This week's guest, Kathy Giori, manages Arduino's US business operations, establishes strategic partnerships, engages in Maker community and open source software events, looks for ways to boost Arduino education and training, and volunteers for workshops and hackathons.

