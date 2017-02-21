Feb 21st 2017
FLOSS Weekly 422
Arduino Update
This week's guest, Kathy Giori, manages Arduino's US business operations, establishes strategic partnerships, engages in Maker community and open source software events, looks for ways to boost Arduino education and training, and volunteers for workshops and hackathons.
