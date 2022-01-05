FLOSS Weekly with Doc Searls

Jan 5th 2022

FLOSS Weekly 662

FreeBSD

Hosted by Doc Searls, Shawn Powers
Deb Goodkin, Linux vs FreeBSD
Records live every Wednesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 17:30 UTC.
Guests: Deb Goodkin
Category: News

Deb Goodkin, Executive Director of the FreeBSD Foundation joins Doc Searls and Shawn Powers on this episode of FLOSS Weekly. There are lots of ways FreeBSD is not Linux or vice versa. Or ways they're actually better for some purposes. Just ask Netflix. In a lively hour of conversation, Goodkin visits many operating systems and related topics regarding the open source world as well as FreeBSD.

