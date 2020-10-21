FLOSS Weekly

Oct 21st 2020

FLOSS Weekly 601

Open Source Creative

Hosted by Doc Searls, Jonathan Bennett
Blender, Gimp, Audacity
Records live every Wednesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 16:30 UTC.
Guests: Jason van Gumster
Category: News

Blender, Gimp, Audacity.

Looking at open source software from a creative lens and discussing the importance and ease of using open-source software to make art, graphics, video, and more. Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with Jason van Gumster a creator, engineer, and host of the podcast, Open Source Creative. They talk about the positive side of customizing your workplace with open source software such as Blender, Gimp, Hydrogen, and Audacity. They also discuss the simplicity of open source creative software support and the great community surrounding open source creative software.

Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/floss-weekly

Thanks to Lullabot's Jeff Robbins, web designer and musician, for our theme music.

Links

Sponsors

