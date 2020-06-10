FLOSS Weekly

Jun 10th 2020

FLOSS Weekly 582

OSI

Hosted by Doc Searls, Simon Phipps
All About Open Source Initiative
Records live every Wednesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 16:30 UTC.
Guests: Joshua R. Simmons
Category: News

All about Open Source Initiative.

Doc Searls talks with Simon Phipps and the president of OSI, Joshua R. Simmons. They discuss the past, present, and future of OSI and how this global non-profit has advanced in the past twenty years as well as how they continue to raise awareness and adoption of open-source software.

Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/floss-weekly

Thanks to Lullabot's Jeff Robbins, web designer and musician, for our theme music.

Links

Sponsors

