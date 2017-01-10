FLOSS Weekly

Jan 10th 2017

FLOSS Weekly 417

OpenHMD

Hosted by Aaron Newcomb, Guillermo Amaral
Open Source API & drivers for immersive technology
Records live every Tuesday at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific / 17:30 UTC.
Guests: Fredrik Hultin, Joey Ferwerda
Fredrik Hultin is the Co-founder of the OpenHMD project (together with Jakob Bornecrantz). OpenHMD aims to provide a Free and Open Source API and drivers for immersive technology, such as head-mounted displays with built-in head tracking. The project's aim is to implement support for as many devices as possible in a portable, cross-platform package.

